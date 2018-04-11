Revlon (NYSE:REV) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Revlon (NYSE:REV) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Revlon earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2466104521273 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of REV stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 65,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.44. Revlon has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,236.06, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.46.

REV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Revlon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures, markets and sells around the world a range of beauty and personal care products, including color cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, as well as beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products.

