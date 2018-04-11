Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 60.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Shares of REXR opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,244.03, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.10). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 150 properties with approximately 18.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

