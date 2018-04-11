RGC Resources (RGCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RGCO. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. 681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,740. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $198.03, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of -0.05.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). RGC Resources had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.63 million. equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RGC Resources by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RGC Resources by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in RGC Resources by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

