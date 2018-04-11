Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €130.00 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note released on Friday, March 16th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a €112.00 ($138.27) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Independent Research set a €111.00 ($137.04) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($166.67) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($133.33) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €122.00 ($150.62) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €118.71 ($146.56).

RHM stock traded down €1.10 ($1.36) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €117.05 ($144.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €71.11 ($87.79) and a 12 month high of €116.80 ($144.20).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

