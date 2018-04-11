Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.32 Million Position in American Vanguard Corp. (AVD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of American Vanguard worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 58.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.24, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.19. American Vanguard Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.06 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

