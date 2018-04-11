Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Vera Bradley worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Cowen set a $10.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Robert J. Hall sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $11,676,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,759.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James Bradley Byrne sold 1,232,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $11,993,246.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.19, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.02 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories.

