Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 156.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 54.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 30,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 9,375 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $532,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,976 and sold 52,162 shares valued at $2,020,890. Corporate insiders own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,664.34, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of -0.37.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). sell-side analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

