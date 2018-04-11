Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.30 Million Stake in Imperva Inc (IMPV)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Imperva worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMPV. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperva by 80.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Imperva by 51.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Imperva by 3.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Imperva by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Imperva during the third quarter worth about $134,000.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Bettencourt sold 66,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $3,102,418.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,418.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael D. Mooney sold 24,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $1,153,739.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMPV stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,524.51, a PE ratio of -156.96 and a beta of 1.67. Imperva Inc has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. Imperva had a net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Imperva Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IMPV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Imperva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $56.00 price target on shares of Imperva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

