Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.31 Million Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 66.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $45.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, CEO John Engquist sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $67,873.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,952.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $408,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,791 shares of company stock worth $8,703,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1,292.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.47. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $44.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $294.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 10.65%. sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

