RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) has been assigned a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 69.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($39.51) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS set a €19.25 ($23.77) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RIB Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.54 ($32.77).

Shares of RIB traded up €2.47 ($3.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €20.64 ($25.48). The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,804. RIB Software has a 52-week low of €11.43 ($14.11) and a 52-week high of €35.16 ($43.41).

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/rib-software-rib-pt-set-at-35-00-by-kepler-capital-markets-updated-updated.html.

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.