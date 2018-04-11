TheStreet Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to D+

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ribbon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 361,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $509.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.77. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Swade sold 13,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $71,852.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,591,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,599,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,486,000. Central Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $9,396,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $5,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

