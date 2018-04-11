RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Director Robert S. Bucklin Buys 15,000 Shares

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Director Robert S. Bucklin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,336 shares in the company, valued at $75,504. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 24,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,619. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiceBran Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.92% of RiceBran Technologies worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies is a human food ingredient, functional food ingredient, packaged functional food and animal nutrition company. The Company is focused on processing and marketing of nutrient dense products derived from raw rice, an underutilized by-product of the rice milling industry. The Company has two operating segments.

