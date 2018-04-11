Richard David Williams Purchases 100,000 Shares of StrongBow Exploration Inc. (SBW) Stock

StrongBow Exploration Inc. (CVE:SBW) Director Richard David Williams purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00.

SBW opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. StrongBow Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.27.

StrongBow Exploration Company Profile

Strongbow Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in North America and the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for gold, tin, nickel, copper, cobalt, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the South Crofty tin project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom; and Nickel King project covering an area of 7,642 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

