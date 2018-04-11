Richard M. Ausick Sells 11,890 Shares of Caleres (CAL) Stock

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) insider Richard M. Ausick sold 11,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $413,653.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,524.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CAL opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,494.81, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Caleres has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $702.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.61 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAL. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS cut Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 437,627 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,363,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,799,000 after purchasing an additional 138,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/richard-m-ausick-sells-11890-shares-of-caleres-cal-stock.html.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.