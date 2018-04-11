Insider Buying: Maistro PLC (MAIS) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Maistro PLC (LON:MAIS) insider Richard Rae acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($14,134.28).

Shares of LON:MAIS remained flat at $GBX 4.10 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,987. Maistro PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 17.95 ($0.25).

Maistro Company Profile

Maistro PLC, formerly blur Group plc, offers an enterprise services platform that combines cloud software and managed services, which includes sourcing, contract and project management with payment processing and reporting. The Company’s segments include project revenues, which consists of the provision of services from projects that list on the Company’s marketplace, where the customer accepts the bid from the expert supplier and a legally binding contract between the Company and its customers is established; cancellation fees, where the project is cancelled after listing and there is an expectation of collection; premium services, including wraparound support services for projects, including blur Manage Ultra, blur Protect Advanced and blur Engage, and subscriptions and licenses, including the provision of tiered annual subscriptions to service providers, the provision of access to the Company’s software Platform and for the provision of subscriptions of blur Data.

