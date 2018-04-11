Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) CEO Richard Robinson Sells 1,200 Shares

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) CEO Richard Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $47,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,356,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,894,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 9th, Richard Robinson sold 37,077 shares of Scholastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $1,432,284.51.

On Thursday, April 5th, Richard Robinson sold 41,745 shares of Scholastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $1,606,347.60.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Richard Robinson sold 8,769 shares of Scholastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $337,255.74.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,340.04, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic Corp has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $46.59.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.10 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Scholastic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Scholastic by 32.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Scholastic by 19.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scholastic from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

