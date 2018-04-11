Insider Selling: Scholastic Corp (SCHL) CEO Sells 8,769 Shares of Stock

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) CEO Richard Robinson sold 8,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $337,255.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,366,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,930,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 9th, Richard Robinson sold 37,077 shares of Scholastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $1,432,284.51.

On Thursday, April 5th, Richard Robinson sold 41,745 shares of Scholastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $1,606,347.60.

On Thursday, March 29th, Richard Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Scholastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $47,076.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 140,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,166. Scholastic Corp has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,340.04, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHL. BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scholastic from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Scholastic by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

