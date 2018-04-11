RIFCO (RFC) Insider Acquires C$10,395.00 in Stock

RIFCO (CVE:RFC) insider Orman Warren Van bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,395.00.

Orman Warren Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Orman Warren Van purchased 2,200 shares of RIFCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288.00.

RFC stock opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. RIFCO has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$1.85.

RIFCO Company Profile

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides vehicle financing services in Canada. It offers non-traditional vehicle financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle retailers. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

