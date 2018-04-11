Rio Tinto (RIO) Insider Simon Henry Acquires 500 Shares

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,713 ($52.48) per share, with a total value of £18,565 ($26,240.28).

LON RIO traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,721.50 ($52.60). 3,816,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($40.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($59.74).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 129.43 ($1.83) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $83.13. This represents a yield of 3.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($63.60) to GBX 4,600 ($65.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,300 ($46.64) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($57.95) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,750 ($53.00) to GBX 3,850 ($54.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($59.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,140.79 ($58.53).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

