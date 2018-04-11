Ripto Bux Price Reaches $0.0001 (RBX)

Ripto Bux (CURRENCY:RBX) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Ripto Bux has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ripto Bux token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Ripto Bux has a total market cap of $20,710.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of Ripto Bux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002975 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00838342 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014500 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172308 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ripto Bux

Ripto Bux’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2017. Ripto Bux’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,236,123 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripto Bux is /r/riptobux. The official website for Ripto Bux is riptobux.com. Ripto Bux’s official message board is medium.com/@riptobux. Ripto Bux’s official Twitter account is @riptobux.

Buying and Selling Ripto Bux

Ripto Bux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not presently possible to purchase Ripto Bux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripto Bux must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripto Bux using one of the exchanges listed above.

