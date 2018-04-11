RiverNorth/DoubleLine (OPP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th.

NYSE OPP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 10,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,804. RiverNorth/DoubleLine has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine

There is no company description available for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund.

