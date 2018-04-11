Rivetz Trading 5.9% Higher This Week (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $4,550.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00004136 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00786603 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014388 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00173012 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00064279 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivetz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.