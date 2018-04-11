RLJ Lodging Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

RLJ opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $3,514.43, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $462.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.14 million. research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

