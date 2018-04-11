Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Trims Stake in RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lowered its stake in RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.31% of RMR Group worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in RMR Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 23,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in RMR Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RMR Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RMR Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. B. Riley set a $61.00 target price on RMR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,302.87, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of -0.21. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.85 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 23.35%. sell-side analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

