RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RMR Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2133404908039 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on RMR Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 52,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,302.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of -0.21. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.85 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 23.35%. sell-side analysts expect that RMR Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

