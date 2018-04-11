Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE:RRTS) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Roadrunner Transportation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.1028542401948 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several research firms recently commented on RRTS. TheStreet lowered shares of Roadrunner Transportation from a “c” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roadrunner Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of RRTS stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Roadrunner Transportation has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Roadrunner Transportation Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. The company's TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its network of 42 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

