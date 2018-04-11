Robert Half International (RHI) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) is one of 23 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Robert Half International to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Robert Half International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half International $5.27 billion $290.58 million 22.52 Robert Half International Competitors $4.22 billion $125.65 million 11.52

Robert Half International has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Robert Half International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Robert Half International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half International 5.52% 29.31% 17.52% Robert Half International Competitors 1.78% -1.82% 5.49%

Dividends

Robert Half International pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Robert Half International pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 28.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Robert Half International has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Robert Half International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Robert Half International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Robert Half International has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robert Half International’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Robert Half International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half International 2 3 5 0 2.30 Robert Half International Competitors 73 337 561 11 2.52

Robert Half International presently has a consensus price target of $58.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.58%. As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Robert Half International’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Robert Half International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Robert Half International beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; and senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance improvement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It serves clients and employment seeking candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

