Robert Half International (RHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, April 3rd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $66.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $62.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $7,203.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert W. Glass sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $674,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 130,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $7,334,208.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,965.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,247 shares of company stock valued at $25,936,679. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,154,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/robert-half-international-rhi-upgraded-to-overweight-at-barclays-updated.html.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.