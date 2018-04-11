Robert W. Baird Increases Visteon (VC) Price Target to $170.00

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

NYSE:VC opened at $116.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.20 and a 52-week high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.55 million. Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Visteon’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 1,539 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $190,251.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 32.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 644.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/robert-w-baird-increases-visteon-vc-price-target-to-170-00.html.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.