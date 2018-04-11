Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Purchases 53,399 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,399 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $83,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,188,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after buying an additional 195,511 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,806,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 200,394 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Roche by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 302,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Roche by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roche stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $193,217.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

