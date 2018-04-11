Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Roche performance in 2017 was strong driven by contribution from newly launched drugs. The label expansion of key drugs, Perjeta, Tecentriq and Alecensa will further drive growth. Ocrevus and Hemlibra have been successfully launched and the drugs are expected to bolster the top-line further. Roche dominates the breast cancer space with strong demand for its HER2 franchise drugs. The recently announced Ignyta acquisition will further strengthen pipeline. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year so far. Moreover, approval of new drugs and a potential label expansion of existing drugs bode well for Roche as its legacy drugs like Herceptin, MabThera are facing competition from biosimilars. Novartis has already launched its biosimilar version of Rituxan/ MabThera in Europe. Amgen also obtained FDA approval for a biosimilar version of Avastin.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHHBY. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale cut Roche from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Roche from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

RHHBY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. 751,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,390. Roche has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $193,217.05, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

