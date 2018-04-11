Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale lowered Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

RHHBY opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191,172.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Roche has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth $221,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

