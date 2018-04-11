Morgan Stanley Reiterates CHF 230 Price Target for Roche (ROG)

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 230 target price on Roche (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROG. JPMorgan Chase reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 300 price objective on Roche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group set a CHF 285 price objective on Roche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS set a CHF 237 price target on Roche and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 253.30.

VTX ROG traded down CHF 1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting CHF 219.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. Roche has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

About Roche

