Roger Jones Sells 5,000 Shares of TransDigm Group (TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) insider Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.70, for a total transaction of $1,508,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roger Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.15, for a total transaction of $1,495,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00.

TDG traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.74. 218,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,918. The firm has a market cap of $15,825.92, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.38, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.76. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $229.59 and a one year high of $321.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $847.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.12 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $356.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $306.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of TransDigm Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 540.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/roger-jones-sells-5000-shares-of-transdigm-group-incorporated-tdg-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.