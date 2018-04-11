Rogers Sugar Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$6.15 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$5.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.94.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of C$204.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.75 target price on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.15.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers white and cubes granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, steva, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

