Roku (ROKU) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vetr lowered Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.26 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

ROKU stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Roku has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3,122.48 and a PE ratio of -14.41.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Globespan Capital Partners V. L sold 1,596,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $52,656,361.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,777,131 shares of company stock valued at $58,524,942.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,554,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $3,784,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $1,454,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $2,589,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

