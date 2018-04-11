Ronald L. Frank Buys 9,057 Shares of Ecology and Environment, Inc. (EEI) Stock

Ecology and Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) VP Ronald L. Frank acquired 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,430.94. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 22,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,876.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EEI opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of -0.51. Ecology and Environment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. Ecology and Environment had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecology and Environment stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ecology and Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Ecology and Environment worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecology and Environment Company Profile

Ecology & Environment, Inc, an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies.

