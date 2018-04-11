Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 5,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,642,000 after buying an additional 4,420,649 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 287.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,426,000 after buying an additional 264,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,317,000 after buying an additional 171,486 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 192,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,950,000 after buying an additional 123,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,815,250,000 after buying an additional 88,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,565.72, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $204.77 and a 52-week high of $292.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $310.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

In other news, CEO Brian D. Jellison sold 37,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $10,310,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,892 shares in the company, valued at $404,404,682.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.08, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,378,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,826 shares of company stock valued at $99,453,060 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

