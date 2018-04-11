Ross Stores (ROST) Insider Sells $1,375,726.41 in Stock

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 18,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,375,726.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,059.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ROST traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,331.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $85.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 6,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 401,156 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

