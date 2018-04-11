Rowan Companies (RDC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Rowan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DNB Markets raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cowen set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rowan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Shares of RDC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 724,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Rowan Companies has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,625.07, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Rowan Companies had a net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Rowan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Rowan Companies will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Butz sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $47,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 3,057.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

