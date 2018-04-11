Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Exfo (EXF) Price Target to C$5.00

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exfo from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Exfo stock traded down C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,170. Exfo has a 52 week low of C$4.63 and a 52 week high of C$7.25.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Exfo had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of C$79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.45 million.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides communications service providers (CSPs) and data center, cloud and Web-scale operators with field test, service assurance and analytics solutions to ensure the deployment, maintenance and management of physical, virtual, fixed and mobile networks. It focuses on network infrastructures: fourth generation (4G)/long-term evolution (LTE), wireless backhaul, small cells and distributed antenna systems (DAS), 100G network upgrades and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)/fiber-to-the-curb (FTTC)/fiber-to-the-node (FTTN) deployments.

