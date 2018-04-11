Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.93.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,711. Newmont Mining has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20,581.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $229,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,700 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,450 shares of company stock worth $919,544 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,637,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,876 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,386,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,175 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 4,103,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,497,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,218,000 after purchasing an additional 700,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 794,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 602,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

