RPC (NYSE:RES) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group

RPC (NYSE:RES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for RPC’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RES. B. Riley downgraded shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on RPC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on RPC in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

NYSE RES traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. 607,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,634.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. RPC has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $427.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.04 million. RPC had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that RPC will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 19.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RPC by 135.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,285 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “RPC (NYSE:RES) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/rpc-res-earns-hold-rating-from-jefferies-group-updated.html.

About RPC

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.