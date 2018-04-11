RSGPcoin Trading 32.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RSGP)

RSGPcoin (CURRENCY:RSGP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. RSGPcoin has a market capitalization of $21,416.00 and $3.00 worth of RSGPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RSGPcoin has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSGPcoin coin can now be bought for about $12.37 or 0.00179239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001972 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001060 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001794 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

RSGPcoin Profile

RSGP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. RSGPcoin’s total supply is 2,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,731 coins. RSGPcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsgpcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RSGPcoin is rsgpcoin.com.

RSGPcoin Coin Trading

RSGPcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy RSGPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSGPcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSGPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

