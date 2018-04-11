RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “RSP Permian, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas. RSP Permian, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

RSPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS began coverage on RSP Permian in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Shares of NYSE RSPP traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,960,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,251. RSP Permian has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6,604.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.71 million. equities analysts predict that RSP Permian will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RSP Permian news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 32,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $1,387,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,584,918 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSPP. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RSP Permian in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of RSP Permian in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RSP Permian in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of RSP Permian in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RSP Permian in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

