RSP Permian (RSPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded RSP Permian from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Jefferies Group downgraded RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs downgraded RSP Permian from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. RSP Permian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.28.

Shares of NYSE RSPP opened at $43.89 on Monday. RSP Permian has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6,612.04, a PE ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.71 million. equities analysts forecast that RSP Permian will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other RSP Permian news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 32,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $1,387,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,584,918 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSPP. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in RSP Permian during the 4th quarter worth $127,821,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RSP Permian by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,529,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $184,249,000 after buying an additional 2,240,454 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RSP Permian by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,836,699 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,476,000 after buying an additional 1,475,996 shares during the period. Tide Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RSP Permian by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,963,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,878,000 after buying an additional 1,277,690 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RSP Permian in the fourth quarter valued at $46,798,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “RSP Permian (RSPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/rsp-permian-rspp-stock-rating-lowered-by-stifel-nicolaus.html.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for RSP Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSP Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.