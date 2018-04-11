Ruff (RUFF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.16 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $53.00 million and $9.16 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007600 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00865054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003016 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014369 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00177969 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00061121 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s total supply is 1,840,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,800,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is not presently possible to buy Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.