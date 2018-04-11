Rupaya [OLD] Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:RUPX)

Rupaya [OLD] (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 6:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Rupaya [OLD] has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One Rupaya [OLD] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange. Rupaya [OLD] has a total market cap of $0.00 and $150.00 worth of Rupaya [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00733522 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007112 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003717 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00098199 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030918 BTC.

Rupaya [OLD] Profile

Rupaya [OLD] (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. The Reddit community for Rupaya [OLD] is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupaya [OLD] is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @RupayaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupaya is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It was designed to facilitate transactions in the South Asian market. “

Buying and Selling Rupaya [OLD]

Rupaya [OLD] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinsMarkets. It is not currently possible to purchase Rupaya [OLD] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya [OLD] must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya [OLD] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Rupaya [OLD] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupaya [OLD] and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.