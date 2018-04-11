RussiaCoin (RC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.94 Million

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One RussiaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00005056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RussiaCoin has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $9,442.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RussiaCoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00771335 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001043 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007134 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000679 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00099017 BTC.

RussiaCoin Coin Profile

RussiaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official website is www.russiacoin.info. RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Russiacoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS cryptocurrency made for all people around the world and escpecially the russian altcoin-community. Russiacoin will be the first coin to use the GDR (=golden readjustment algorithm) which is just similar to std. diff. adj. but has a adapted PoS start diff. so it will be a hybrid PoW/PoS in the PoW stage to allow an stabilization of PoS diff. within the PoW stage to make sure the network runs fluid. “

Buying and Selling RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy RussiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RussiaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RussiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

