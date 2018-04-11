Russian Miner Coin Achieves Market Cap of $7.27 Million (RMC)

Russian Miner Coin (CURRENCY:RMC) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Russian Miner Coin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Russian Miner Coin has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $6,574.00 worth of Russian Miner Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Russian Miner Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4,823.74 or 0.70000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Kuna.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00848476 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014488 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172333 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Russian Miner Coin Profile

Russian Miner Coin was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Russian Miner Coin’s total supply is 10,757 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507 coins. The official website for Russian Miner Coin is rmc.one. Russian Miner Coin’s official Twitter account is @russianminerco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Russian Miner Coin

Russian Miner Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Kuna. It is not presently possible to buy Russian Miner Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Russian Miner Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Russian Miner Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

